Brown announces nearly $750K for economic development at SSU

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $749,356 grant to Shawnee State University in Portsmouth.

These funds will be used for Project LEAP, the Launching our Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program, which will help Shawnee State University serve as the leading center for technology-based entrepreneurship in Southern Ohio.

“Strengthening our economy starts in our classrooms. We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent,” Brown said in a news release. “Shawnee State University is one of Ohio’s great institutions of higher education. This award will help ensure the next generation of Ohioans have the tools they need for success.”

The EDA is the only federal government agency focused exclusively on economic development. The program is designed to provide financial assistance to communities and promote economic development. EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon application merit, an applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds.

More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.