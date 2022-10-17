Buffalo Wild Wings to raise money for Team Up for Kids initiative

Company is giving back to Ironton by donating

This fall, Buffalo Wild Wings will raise $1.3 million through their Team Up for Kids Campaign to deliver on their mission to “fuel champions of the next generation.”

The donations will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Ironton, BWW is proud to partner with Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry Inc.

As a thank you, any guest who donates $5 at the register will receive a coupon for six free boneless wings on their next visit.

“The Team Up for Kids Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country,” Stuart Brown, executive director of Inspire Brands Foundation, said. “We are proud to partner with local organizations that make such a great impact, like Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry Inc. and other youth nonprofits.”

Guests can visit any Buffalo Wild Wings now through Oct. 31 and donate $5 to fuel champions of the next generation. Donations can also be made online at foundation.buffalowildwings.com.