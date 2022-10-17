Mose Smith

12, 1943–Oct. 16, 2022

Mose “Buck” Smith, 79, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ironton native was born March 12, 1943, the son of the late Rose (Russell) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Sue Smith.

Mose attended Coal Grove schools and was self-employed as a truck driver.

He was of the Baptist faith and attended Coal Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Smith; his son, Jeffie Smith; and his great-grandson, Jaxyn Black.

He is survived by two daughters, Candy (Robert) Stephens and Becky (John) Stone; five grandchildren, Cody (Tiffany) Black, Kayla (Greg) Smith, Dakota (Paige) Stephens, Ryan (Crystal) Stephens and John Stone Jr.; and twelve great-grandchildren, Lacyn, Addilyn, Kashton, Brooklee, Briar, Paisley, Braxtyn, Rylie, Reighlynn, Brody, Brynlee and Greg Jr.

Per Mose’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

To offer the Smith family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.