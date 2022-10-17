Paul Kegley

May 5, 1937–Aug. 1, 2022

Paul Franklin Kegley, 85, retired principal and coach at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School, died on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born on May 5, 1937, he was the son of Leonard J. Townsend and Jessie Townsend.

Born in Ironton and grew up in Hecla, Paul graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1955.

He went on to get his B.S in mathematics from Rio Grande College and his M.A in Administration Education from Xavier University.

He taught and was head basketball coach at Wellston High School and Cambridge High School.

After 10 years of teaching, Paul became the principal at Rock Hill, then Coal Grove, where he retired in 1989.

He enjoyed teaching the kids of Coal Grove how to waterski and spent his time off golfing.

He took Cambridge’s boys basketball team to the finals at regionals in 1966, and Coal Grove’s girls basketball team to the finals at regionals in 1985. That same year, he was voted OVC coach of the year.

In 2018, he was a first-year inductee into Rock Hill’s Sports Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol Kegley; his two sons, Paul F. Kegley Jr. (wife Jane) and Jon Kegley; and his five grandchildren, Jon D. Kegley, Tyler Kegley, Paige Kegley, Sean Dillow, Tiffany Hanlin (husband Jamie).

He is also survived by his four great grandsons, Jayden Kegley, Connor Dillow, Dominique Dillow, Asher Hanlin; his sister Linda Richendollar, (husband James); and his two nephews, Christopher Richendollar and Todd Richendollar.

Paul’s celebration of life will be held noon–2 p.m. Saturday Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant’s cafeteria, 1 Bryant Ave. Alley, Coal Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Parkinson’s Society are appreciated.