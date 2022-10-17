Scott Kimbler

Scott Howard Kimbler, 81, of Crown City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.