Scott Kimbler

Published 11:17 am Monday, October 17, 2022

By Obituaries

Scott Kimbler

Scott Howard Kimbler, 81, of Crown City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no visitation.

Email newsletter signup

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Steve Stewart

Mose Smith

Paul Kegley

Sheila Henry

Print Article