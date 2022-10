Sheila Henry

Sheila Ann Henry, 58, of Ironton, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at her home.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes scattered of her parents’ graves at Puckett Cemetery at a later date by the family.

Memorial donations in her honor can be made to her husband to help with cremation expenses.

The Taylor Brown family of brownfuneralchapel.org is honored to help her family.