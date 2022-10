Steve Stewart

Steve Stewart, 55, of Ironton, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Rowsey Stewart.

Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

A celebration of life will take place at Steve’s home immediately following visitation.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.