Chesapeake church hosts preparedness seminar

Will feature Bryan and Nikki Foster

CHESAPEAKE — Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake is hosting a free preparedness seminar – “Surviving a World in Distress” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the church, located at 17632 State Route 243.

The seminar is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Speakers Bryan and Nikki Foster have been featured on both the History and Discovery Channel.

They are excited to share their knowledge and skills during this seminar. Bryan is an author of over 14 books on preparedness.

The church said “whether you’re new or have advanced preparedness skills, this seminar will provide insight and understanding of how to ensure the safety of your family, group or organization in a man-made or natural disaster through confidence, knowledge, and skills.”

The church is located east of the 31st Street Bridge off State Route 7, approximately 1 mile out State Route 243.

For more information, contact the church office at 740-867-4611 or email umbcoffice@zoominternet.net.