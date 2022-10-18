Freda Waller

Dec. 22, 1929–Oct. 17, 2022

Freda M. Waller, 92, of Coal Grove, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Kentucky, where she had been a resident for six years.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1929, daughter of the late Don and Anna Kapp Baker.

Freda was a faithful member of Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years, a 1947 graduate of Coal Grove High School and a retiree of J. C. Penney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph O. Waller; two sons, Roger Keith Waller and Dean Kevin Waller; and two brothers, Harold Baker and Herman Baker.

Surviving are a daughter, Brenda (Larry) Woodrum, of Ironton, and a granddaughter, Mitzi Waller, of Newberry, Florida.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home in Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before the service with burial at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 51 County Road 7, Ironton, Ohio 45638.