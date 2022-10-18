Kathy Keeney

Kathy Jean Adkins Keeney died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her residence in South Point.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with Pastor Mark Adkins officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at Leatherwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.