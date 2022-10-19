Redmen begin tournament play with 6-1 win

Published 1:51 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redmen Brayden Adams drives the ball down the field during Tuesday’s Division 3 sectional tournament game against West Union. The Redmen won 6-1. (Photo By Robert S. Stevens/The Gold Studio of Ironton)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

 

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen are off and kicking.

The Redmen began the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament on a high note with a 6-1 win over the West Union Dragons on Tuesday.

Sam Simpson scored a hat-trick to lead the offense, Brayden Adams had a goal and 2 assists and Christian DePriest and a goal and an assist.

Adams scored the first goal with an assist from DePriest 6:46 into the game.

Simpson scored with an assist from Adams at the 11:38 mark and the lead was 2-0 at the half.

DePriest scored an unassisted goal at the 47:03 mark of the second half and the lead was 3-0.

Simpson scored the next two goals — Connor Blagg had an assist on the first goal — and the lead was now 5-0 with 73:58 on the clock.

Rock Hill’s final goal came about a 2 minutes later as Dawson Lewis found the back of the net with an assist from Adams.

West Union avoided the shutout when Ethan Cantrell scored on a penalty kick with 76:36 on the clock.

Rock Hill (8-8-1) travels to North Adams on Thursday in the sectional finals.

West Union    0     1     =     1

Rock Hill       2     4     =     6

First Half

RH — Brayden Adams (assist Christian DePriest) 6:46

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Brayden Adams) 11:38

Second Half

RH — Christian DePriest (unassisted) 47:03

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Connor Blagg) 51:33

RH — Sam Simpson (unassisted) 72:10

RH — Dawson Lewis (assist Brayden Adams) 73;58

WU — Ethan Cantrell (penalty kick) 76:36

More z RSS Twitter

Lady Hornets advance to sectional finals

Flyers blank Zeps to open sectional tournament

Flyers cruise past Clay in SOC finale

Rock Hill boys, Fairland girls win OVC cross country titles

Print Article