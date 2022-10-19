Redmen begin tournament play with 6-1 win

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen are off and kicking.

The Redmen began the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament on a high note with a 6-1 win over the West Union Dragons on Tuesday.

Sam Simpson scored a hat-trick to lead the offense, Brayden Adams had a goal and 2 assists and Christian DePriest and a goal and an assist.

Adams scored the first goal with an assist from DePriest 6:46 into the game.

Simpson scored with an assist from Adams at the 11:38 mark and the lead was 2-0 at the half.

DePriest scored an unassisted goal at the 47:03 mark of the second half and the lead was 3-0.

Simpson scored the next two goals — Connor Blagg had an assist on the first goal — and the lead was now 5-0 with 73:58 on the clock.

Rock Hill’s final goal came about a 2 minutes later as Dawson Lewis found the back of the net with an assist from Adams.

West Union avoided the shutout when Ethan Cantrell scored on a penalty kick with 76:36 on the clock.

Rock Hill (8-8-1) travels to North Adams on Thursday in the sectional finals.

West Union 0 1 = 1

Rock Hill 2 4 = 6

First Half

RH — Brayden Adams (assist Christian DePriest) 6:46

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Brayden Adams) 11:38

Second Half

RH — Christian DePriest (unassisted) 47:03

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Connor Blagg) 51:33

RH — Sam Simpson (unassisted) 72:10

RH — Dawson Lewis (assist Brayden Adams) 73;58

WU — Ethan Cantrell (penalty kick) 76:36