Redmen begin tournament play with 6-1 win
Published 1:51 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022
By Jim Walker
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen are off and kicking.
The Redmen began the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament on a high note with a 6-1 win over the West Union Dragons on Tuesday.
Sam Simpson scored a hat-trick to lead the offense, Brayden Adams had a goal and 2 assists and Christian DePriest and a goal and an assist.
Adams scored the first goal with an assist from DePriest 6:46 into the game.
Simpson scored with an assist from Adams at the 11:38 mark and the lead was 2-0 at the half.
DePriest scored an unassisted goal at the 47:03 mark of the second half and the lead was 3-0.
Simpson scored the next two goals — Connor Blagg had an assist on the first goal — and the lead was now 5-0 with 73:58 on the clock.
Rock Hill’s final goal came about a 2 minutes later as Dawson Lewis found the back of the net with an assist from Adams.
West Union avoided the shutout when Ethan Cantrell scored on a penalty kick with 76:36 on the clock.
Rock Hill (8-8-1) travels to North Adams on Thursday in the sectional finals.
West Union 0 1 = 1
Rock Hill 2 4 = 6
First Half
RH — Brayden Adams (assist Christian DePriest) 6:46
RH — Sam Simpson (assist Brayden Adams) 11:38
Second Half
RH — Christian DePriest (unassisted) 47:03
RH — Sam Simpson (assist Connor Blagg) 51:33
RH — Sam Simpson (unassisted) 72:10
RH — Dawson Lewis (assist Brayden Adams) 73;58
WU — Ethan Cantrell (penalty kick) 76:36