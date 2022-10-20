Attacks on Ukraine show need for international support

Strikes on civilians amount to war crimes

We condemn the intentional attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and call on the international community to do the same.

Like it has done several times in this war, Russia is trying to cope with its setbacks on the battlefield by lashing out against innocent Ukrainian civilians.

These war crimes are reprehensible and (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his associates should be held accountable.

We also call for the United States and our allies to provide additional security aid to help Ukraine defend itself against these unjustified attacks.

Ukraine has the right to defend itself against this unjustified and illegal invasion.

The best way to force an end to these attacks on civilians is to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defeat Russian forces on the battlefield.

— Joint statement issued last week by Portman and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois