Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Lawrence County families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts at more than 4,500 locations during National Collection Week, set for Nov. 14 – 21 and there is still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoe boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, describes their mission as one seeking “to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.”

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

This year, it will collect its 200 millionth shoe box, and hopes to collect enough shoe boxes to reach another 11 million children.

Anyone can find out how to pack a life-changing shoe box with the step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoe box webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

In Lawrence County, signs at each of the locations listed below will identify the drop-off. This year, both curbside and inside shoe box drop-off options are available.

• First Baptist Church – 304 S. 5th St., Ironton

Monday, Nov. 14, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 3 – 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – noon

Sunday, Nov. 20, Noon. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

• Union Baptist Church – 10109 State Route 141, Kitts Hill

Monday, Nov. 14, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, Noon – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Outside Lawrence County, participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoe box gifts. The online locater lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Participants can donate $10 per shoe box gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoe box by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.