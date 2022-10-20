Patricia Cartmell

Aug. 1, 1948–Oct. 19, 2022

Patricia “Patty” A. Cartmell, 74, of Ironton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her residence.

Patty was born Aug. 1, 1948, a daughter to the late Helen (Abrams) and Alvin Hannahs.

She was a graduate of Ironton High School and attended Christ Temple Church.

Patty worked as a cook for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, where she truly loved taking care of the officers and staff, whom she called her “sons and daughters.” She retired in 2018.

Patty was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles “Buddy” Schwab and Keith Schwab; and a sister, Judy “Pete” Schwab.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Jim (Kendra) Hannahs, of Chesapeake, and Steve (Rhonda) Cartmell, of Ironton; her grandchildren, Trevan (Alyssa) Hannahs, Stephanie (Skyler) Thompson, Mikayla (Chandler) Lewis, Chad Cartmell, Brandon Miniard and Whitney (Cody) Grohoski; great-grandchildren, Judith Thompson, Luka Hannahs, Emmett Lewis, Maverick and Saylor Grohoski; and a host of many family and friends.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Hannahs officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.