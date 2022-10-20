Richard Hannon

Nov. 17, 1952–Oct. 15, 2022

Richard Rick “Hondo” Hannon, 69, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1952 to the late Byron and Marguerite Isaac Hannon.

He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Ironton.

He was an employee of the 7 Up Company of South Point, for 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Isabelle (Travis) Wylie; grandchildren, Olivia and Jonathon Wylie; sisters, Jackie Vanhoose and Terri Hannon.

A memorial service will be held at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home 6–8 p.m. Monday.