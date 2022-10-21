Don Conner

Don Ralph Conner, 75, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen “Kathy” (Turley) Conner.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s honor to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland KY 41101, chospice.org and/or Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S Fifth St, Ironton, OH 45638, www.sharonbaptist.net

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Conner family.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.