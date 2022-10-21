Dorothy Thompson

Dorothy Lou Thompson, 76, of Coal Grove, died, Oct. 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Community Tabernacle Church of Coal Grove. A burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Visitation 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

