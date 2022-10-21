Freda Ackison

Freda L. Ackison, 78, of Pedro, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation account has been established in Freda’s memory at Ohio Valley Bank.

To offer the Ackison family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.