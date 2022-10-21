Jessie Noel

July 3, 1933– Oct. 20, 2022

Jessie Mae Noel, 89, of Pedro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.

The Pedro native was born July 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Jessi James and Mary Jane (Webb) Perry.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Noel.

Jessie was of the Baptist faith.

She retired from Lawrence County CAO.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James E. Noel and Gary L. Noel; three brothers, Earl Perry, Bill Perry and Paul Perry; and two sisters, Thelma Layne and Wilma Baker.

She is survived by sons, John (Donna) Noel, of Hanging Rock, Larry (Katherine) Noel, of Kitts Hill, Rick (Karla) Noel, of Ironton; daughter-in-law, Debra Noel, of Pedro; 10 grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and also, special friends, Roy and Kay Long.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Heartland ProMedica Hospice for the great care and support for Jessie.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ronnie Blaagg officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.