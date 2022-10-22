2022 general election guide

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

GENERAL ELECTION DAY

EARLY VOTING HOURS

Email newsletter signup

• Oct. 24–28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Oct. 31 – Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Nov. 5: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Nov. 6: 1-5 p.m.

• Nov. 7: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

• Nov. 5: Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed for general election must be received by boards of elections by noon.

• Nov. 7: Absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date

• Nov. 18: Absentee ballots returned by U.S. Mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7 and received by boards of elections by this date

•••

FEDERAL RACES

U.S. Senate (Open seat)

• Tim Ryan

Party: Democratic

Did not return questionnaire

• J.D. Vance

Party: Republican

Age: 38

Residence: Cincinnati

Professional background: Graduate of law school, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” investor and entrepreneur

Occupation: Investor, Narya Capital

Political Experience: N/A

Civic Involvement: Member, St Gertrude’s Church; Member, Veterans of Foreign Wars

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Close the border, reign in violent crime, and bring down prices for working families. Inflation is totally out of control.

What, specifically, would you propose to curb inflation and boost the economy? Two things. First, we need to open up the American energy economy. Prices are too high because we’ve become dependent on foreign energy, and the cost of that energy is too high. Second, we need to stop borrowing and spending money we don’t have.

What could be done to reduce political polarization in this country and how would you improve bipartisanship if elected? People have got to stop using the U.S. Congress as a glorified debating society. People don’t send us to Washington to yell at each other—they send us to get things done. We need leaders who actually fix problems.

Did you agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling this year overruling Roe v. Wade? What actions would you take on the issue in the Senate? The Supreme Court’s decision gives control of this issue to the people’s elected representatives, and that’s a good thing. I’m pro-life, and I think we need to make sure young families have access to good health care. It’s hard to have a baby if you can’t afford a doctor!

What would you propose as a senator to help tackle the addiction epidemic impacting the state and region? First, close the border. We’ve got to stop the drug cartels from bringing this poison into our community. Second, provide the resources so that there are enough treatment options for those ready to walk the road to recovery.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I come from a working class family. I know what it’s like when prices make bread unaffordable, or what addiction can to do an entire family. I’ll never forget where I came from, and I’ll be a senator who doesn’t just talk, but actually gets things done.

Other comments (30 words or less): My opponent is a far-left career politician who pretends he’s a moderate. We need common sense back in D.C., not a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.

U.S. House

Ohio 2nd District

• Samantha Meadows

Party: Democratic

Age: 50

Residence: Chillicothe

Professional background: Former Advanced EMT-I, Urgent care billing supervisor, AmeriCorps member, Small business manager of family antiques store

Occupation: End-of-life volunteer companion

Political Experience: Volunteered on a presidential campaign, otherwise I am enthusiastically new to politics. The greatest of politicians were inexperienced at one point. I will work relentlessly to help Southern Ohio.

Civic Involvement: Former AmeriCorps member serving the Appalachian counties in southern Ohio. Former (non-paying position) VISTA volunteer (Volunteers in Service to America) who assisted low-income neighborhoods with after school programs and events.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? As a homegrown southern Ohioan originally from Scioto County, my top priority is our people. We matter. We have been left behind by both Democrats and Republicans. I intimately know the issues in our communities. We need more jobs, effective addiction services and protection of Medicare and Social Security.

What, specifically, would you propose to curb inflation and boost the economy? The good news is that the gas price index has fallen 10.6 percent and we have a strong labor market. But with job growth comes more spending and supply-chain increases. I would propose a more lenient food assistance means test to help defray the cost of groceries.

What could be done to reduce political polarization in this country and how would you improve bipartisanship if elected? Our government only works when we have a functional two party system. Rhetoric, bravado and lack of respect has fanned the flames of anger and discord. As a member of Congress, I would build bridges across partisan divides. Locally, I commit to town halls to listen and build relationships with constituents.

Did you agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling this year overruling Roe v. Wade? What actions would you take on the issue in the House? I am a Constitutionalist. I believe the Constitution says what it says, not theoretical interpretations. Overturning Roe infringed upon the 4th and 14th Amendments. As a member of Congress, I would uphold my oath to the Constitution.

What would you propose as a member of Congress to help tackle the addiction epidemic impacting the state and region? As a former EMT-I, I worked in EMS in Portsmouth when the pill mills opened. Almost 30 years later, the opioid epidemic has crippled many of our communities. The current model for treatment is insufficient. I would overhaul the entire system to find an effective model.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? Southern Ohio is my home. I have lived here my entire life. We have lacked the representation that we deserve. I know what we need in order to fix the addiction problem, increase job growth and restore our communities. I care. I am 100 percent committed to Southern Ohio.

Other comments (30 words or less): As a member of Congress, I promise to meet constituents regularly. My votes depends on your needs, not my personal opinion. With me, YOU have a voice in Washington DC!

• Brad Wenstrup (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Did not return questionnaire

STATE RACES

Ohio governor

• Mike DeWine (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Did not return questionnaire

• Nan Whaley

Party: Democratic

Age: 46

Residence: Dayton

Professional background: I graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and later earned a Master’s of Public Administration from Wright State University.

Occupation: Former mayor of Dayton

Political Experience: I was mayor of Dayton from 2014 to 2022, following two terms on the Dayton City Commission. I served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2021.

Civic Involvement: As mayor, I led my community through some of the toughest challenges imaginable. Each time, I worked to bring people together to come out stronger than we were before.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Codify Roe v. Wade in the Ohio Constitution. This is a critical time for reproductive rights in Ohio. We know that Gov. DeWine wants to “go as far as [he] can” in prohibiting abortion. We must fight against these invasions of privacy and for abortion access Ohio women.

What more can be done to improve economic prospects for the state’s Appalachian counties? As part of my Blueprint for Appalachia, developed with mayors across the region, including Ironton’s Mayor Sam Cramblit, I am committed to providing universal broadband across Appalachia by 2028. We must address the opioid crisis, build a base to create jobs and spur innovation in the region, and support our veterans.

Intel has made a major investment in the state with groundbreaking on its coming facility recently taking place. What role does the governor have in attracting further investments from companies to the state, and what would you propose, specifically? No matter where you live, you deserve access to a good job and a decent wage. We must bring good jobs to every community, not just Central Ohio. My One Good Job Pledge will invest in apprenticeship readiness programs to train 17,000 workers across Ohio to rebuild our state.

The state has seen a major struggle to create maps for congressional and legislative districts. What more could be done to ensure fair districts and keep maps in line with the spirit of the ballot initiative passed by voters to curb partisan gerrymandering? When I am on the Redistricting Commission as governor, I will only support map proposals that fully meet the requirements passed by the overwhelming majority of Ohio voters. And if Republicans continue to refuse to support Constitutional maps, I will support a ballot initiative to further fix this process.

What are your thoughts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade? With abortion laws now in the hands of the states, what position do you favor for Ohio? We must codify the protections of Roe vs. Wade in the Ohio Constitution. Abortion is not only a health issue but also an economic issue; it affects the future of Ohio. These overtly political policies compromise public health and hurt families. Ohio deserves better than criminalizing abortion.

Gun violence has been a major issue nationwide, with mass shootings such as the one in Dayton, in 2019, on the rise. What could be done to curb this violence and increase safety at public facilities? I will fight for common sense gun safety measures like universal background checks – something the vast majority of Ohioans agree with. And I will work to repeal the dangerous laws like “Stand Your Ground’’ and permitless concealed carry that make everyone, including our police, less safe.

Other comments (30 words or less): My message is pretty simple: I want your pay to go up, your bills to go down, and your government to work for you.

Attorney general

• Jeff Crossman

Party: Democratic

Did not return questionnaire

• Dave Yost

Party: Republican

Age: 65

Residence: Columbus

Professional background: Ohio Attorney, Ohio Auditor, Delaware County Prosecutor, Delaware County Auditor, Delaware City Council, Law partner at Burkham, Yost & Fuller in Delaware, Press secretary for Columbus Mayor Dana G. “Buck” Rinehart, journalist for the Columbus Citizen-Journal

Occupation: Ohio Attorney General

Political Experience: Ohio Attorney General, 2019 – present, Ohio Auditor of State, 2011 –19, Delaware County Prosecutor, 2003–11, Delaware County Auditor, 1999–2003, Delaware City Council, 1995-96

Civic Involvement: (No answer provided)

What will your top priority be if elected to office? My top priority will be to uphold the rule of law and ensure that Ohio’s interests, laws, and people are fiercely protected. It is imperative that the Attorney General serves the interests of the state and avoids personal or political pursuits- a path that I will continue to uphold.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My record is the evidence of my promise – as a prosecuting attorney, fighting for the rights of victims; as the Auditor of State, fighting public corruption and waste of public money; as the Attorney General of Ohio, our motto is “Protect the Unprotected,” and our slogan is, “We Fight Giants.”

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I have brought bad actors to justice and worked tirelessly to ensure Ohio is a safe and prosperous state. The work I have done as Attorney General has been the honor of my life and I look forward to continuing that work for another four years.

Other comments (30 words or less): I have had the distinct privilege of serving as your Attorney General for the last four years. My client is first and foremost the people of Ohio. (Answer exceeded word limit)

Secretary of state

• Chelsea Clark

Party: Democratic

Did not return questionnaire

• Frank LaRose (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 43

Residence: Columbus

Professional background: U.S. Army, 101st Airborne (1997-2001), U.S. Army Special Forces, Green Beret (2001-2007), State Senator for 27th District (2011-2018), Ohio Secretary of State (2019-current), U.S. Army Reserve (2021-current)

Occupation: Ohio Secretary of State

Political Experience: State Senator for 27th District (2011-2018), Ohio Secretary of State (2019-current)

Civic Involvement: Fairlawn VFW, Jr. Vice Commander (2009-Current), Ohio History Connection, Board Member (2011-2018), Boy Scouts of America Great Trail Council, Executive Board (2009-current) Green Beret Foundation (Cincinnati), Executive Board (2019-Current)

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Continue Ohio’s record of secure and accessible elections, further modernize our system of voting, and encourage entrepreneurship by supporting small business.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I have a clear vision to build on our accomplishments and take this office to the next level for Ohioans. Ultimately, voters want someone who will faithfully execute the law, put service over self and keep our elections fair, secure, and accessible. That’s what I’ll continue to do if re-elected.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Under my steady leadership, I’ve worked to position Ohio as the national leader in election security and accessibility. Through creative approaches to voter registration outreach and several first-in-the-nation security directives that have been widely applauded and replicated by other states, Ohio has quickly become recognized nationwide as the gold standard.

Other comments (30 words or less): I’ve worked hard over the past four years to make Ohio’s elections secure, fair and accessible. Serving again would be an honor that I would never take lightly.

Auditor

• Keith Faber (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Did not return questionnaire

• Taylor Sappington

Party: Democratic

Age: 31

Residence: Nelsonville



Professional Background: Taylor has served as the auditor of the City of Nelsonville since 2019 and served a full term on city council prior to that.



Occupation: City auditor



Political Experience: City Auditor, 2019-present; City council, 2015-2019



Civic Involvement: Member of Nelsonville Rotary, served on the board for a Drug and Alcohol Addiction Board, active voter, citizen, and public servant.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? If elected, I will start a corruption task force to end the culture of corruption that’s been plaguing our state. Ohio was rated No. 1 in corruption by the FBI, and our auditor has done nothing to hold those responsible to account.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I’ve got a proven track record of busting up corruption and delivering for my hometown of Nelsonville. On day one as auditor, I launched an investigation which led to the largest theft bust in city history.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? I’m proud to have fought corruption and delivered major theft busts for the people of Nelsonville, just eight weeks on the job as city auditor.

Other comments (30 words or less): I’m running for auditor to “Balance the Books and Catch the Crooks.” I’ve proven myself as a watchdog for Appalachia, and I’ll fight like hell to deliver the same for Ohio.

Treasurer

• Scott Schertzer

Party: Democratic

Did not return questionnaire

• Robert Sprague (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Residence: Findlay

Professional background: Consultant at Ernst & Young

Occupation: Ohio Treasurer

Political Experience: City of Findlay Treasurer (2004 – 2006), City of Findlay Auditor (2006 – 2011), State representative at Ohio House of Representative (2011 – 2018), Ohio Treasurer (2018 – Present)

Civic Involvement: (no answer)

What will your top priority be if elected to office? If given the opportunity to serve a second term as Ohio treasurer, I will build on the good work we’ve done over the past four years. We’ll continue to support Ohio’s local governments, leverage the state’s balance sheet and seek solid returns, and help Ohioans fight back against high inflation.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I’ve always had a heart for public service. Whether it’s balancing budgets and supporting flood recovery efforts in my hometown of Findlay, or working on financial issues as a state representative, I understand the power of finance as a tool to solve some of our communities’ most pressing challenges.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Over the last four years, we’ve managed the treasurer’s office with accountability and sound fiscal stewardship – and that’s a record I’m quite proud of. Since 2019, we’ve been creative and nimble in the face of unprecedented challenges. By refocusing the office’s efforts around the power of finance, we’ve strengthened Ohio’s financial foundation for the years ahead.

Other comments (30 words or less): These next few years are pivotal in ensuring we realize sustainable growth and generational prosperity. With your support, together, we will keep the treasurer’s office a cutting-edge financial powerhouse.

OHIO SUPREME COURT

Chief justice (open seat)

• Jennifer Brunner

Party: Democratic

Age: 65

Residence: Columbus

Professional Background: Attorney since 1983. Managed own law firm. Managed 200+ staff as secretary of state. Rule of law work experience in Europe, Asia and Africa. Adjunct professor for law enforcement officer training.

Occupation: Justice, Ohio Supreme Court and licensed attorney

Political experience: Elected offices: Judge, Franklin County Common Pleas Court, General Division (2000-2005). Ohio Secretary of State (2007-2011). Judge, Tenth Appellate District Court of Appeals (2014-2021). Ohio Supreme Court Justice (2021-present).

Civic involvement: Nonprofit board member and nonprofit board chair. Volunteer pro bono (free) legal service to low income persons. Band booster co-president, PTA officer, volunteer for children’s foreign exchange program. Foster parent.

What will your top priority be if you are elected to office? I plan to implement a statewide criminal sentencing database for greater transparency in felony sentencing improving public confidence in the judiciary. I plan to seek a permanent Commission on Fairness and Equality in Ohio’s Courts and Legal System and help new lawyers access services to compete as good lawyers.

Please summarize your judicial philosophy and your approach to the bench: Ohio’s courts are keepers and protectors of the rule of law, promoting stability, safety and the pursuit of happiness for families and people in our communities. Working with judges throughout Ohio I wish to inspire them to be responsive public servants

promoting fairness, equality and respect for all persons.

What can be done to reduce the impact of partisan politics on the court and ensure that justifies are impartial? Courts are not political tools. I will call out politics that affects the independence, impartiality and integrity of Ohio’s courts, even against my own party. Courts are often the guarantors of fairness, equality and respect for all persons, and I will promote that throughout the state’s judiciary.

Other comments (30 words or less): The state’s constitution is the voice of its people. The Ohio Supreme Court is the constitution’s caretaker, a guardian to ensure people and their rights are protected.

• Sharon L. Kennedy

Party: Republican



Age: 60



Residence: Liberty Township

Professional Background: Served as a police officer in the City of Hamilton, served the needs of families and the less fortunate as a lawyer, trial court judge, and now justice.



Occupation: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio.



Political Experience: Judge, Butler County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division. During the last eight years, I served as the Administrative Judge performing the same executive functions as the Chief Justice.



Civic Involvement: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Butler County Bar Association, The Federalist Society, Ohio Judicial Conference, and Ohio State Bar Association.



What will your top priority be if elected to office? Continuation of the veterans program Lean Forward, helping courts resolve the backlog of cases, strengthen and grow specialty courts, and help citizens learn more about the judges who serve them.



Please summarize your judicial philosophy and your approach to the bench: My judicial philosophy is judicial restraint. Judges say what the law says, not what the law should be. Decisions should be based on the Constitution, not personal or political views.



What can be done to reduce the impact of partisan politics on the court and ensure that justices as impartial? Ohioans should read legal opinions and determine whether a justice is applying the law as written. Partisan politics has no home when justices interpret only the text of the law.



Other comments (30 words of less): As administrative judge, I ensured the timely resolution of cases, managed the operations of the division, and effectively resolved issues working from the premise, “Would the people be better served?”

Ohio Supreme Court – Associate Justices

(Two seats on ballot)

• Pat DeWine (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 54



Residence: Columbus



Professional background: Prior to my career in public service, I worked as a law clerk for the Honorable David A. Nelson and as an attorney for KMK Law.



Occupation: Justice, Ohio Supreme Court



Political Experience: I’ve served as a Cincinnati City Council member, Hamilton County Commissioner, Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, a Judge of the Court of Appeals

and a Supreme Court Justice.



Civic involvement: I’ve served on the boards of a number of civic organizations, including United Way. I also led the Build Cincinnati effort to amend the city charter to implement needed reforms.



What will your top priority be if elected to office? My top priority is to interpret the law as written and protect the rule of law in Ohio. If we are going to prosper as a state, we need communities where people feel safe. Without safe communities, people will not want to live, invest, or create jobs in our state.

Please summarize your judicial philosophy and your approach to the bench: Our role is to interpret the law as written, and never legislate from the bench. When judges stick to the text, they ensure that everyone knows what the rules are, creating certainty and allowing the economy to prosper. Applying the law as written ensures that everyone is treated equally.

What can be done to reduce the impact of partisan politics on the court and ensure that justices are impartial? When judges act within the limits of their powers by simply interpreting the law as it’s written, we give citizens the confidence that we are acting

impartially and without regard for our own personal preferences. Electing judges who

interpret the law as it is written is the best solution.

• Patrick F. Fischer (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 64

Residence: Cincinnati

Professional background: Justice Fischer’s entire adult career of nearly 40 years has been in the legal system. Before becoming a

private practitioner, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable William O. Bertelsman, U.S. District Judge (Answer exceeded word limit)

Occupation: Associate justice, Ohio Supreme Court

Political Experience: Associate Justice, Ohio Supreme Court; judge, First District Court of Appeals; judicial clerk for William O. Bertelsman, U.S. District Eastern District of Kentucky

Civic Involvement: In his free time, Justice Fisher has been a dedicated public servant who served on numerous local boards, including the Hamilton County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, and as a founding trustee of the Cincinnati Children’s Museum Board. (Answer exceeded word limit)

EDITOR’S NOTE: For previous four questions, the candidate provided a copy of a resume, from which the editor pulled the answers.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Public safety and court efficiency.

Please summarize your judicial philosophy and your approach to the bench: Common sense textualism.

What can be done to reduce the impact of partisan politics on the court and ensure that justices are impartial? Keep our strong ethical rules.

Other comments: Please support my candidacy if you want a safe community.

• Terri Jamison



Party: Democrat

Age: 62

Residence: Blacklick

Professional background: Eligibility worker for West Virginia Dept. of Welfare; laborer in coal mines; small business owner; public defender; Jamison Law Offices, Co.; Hearing officer for the State of Ohio; DRJ Court Judge

Occupation: Judge on the Ohio Court of Appeals, Tenth District

Political Experience: Elected to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Division of Domestic Relations-Juvenile Branch in 2012; Re-elected to DRJ Court in 2018; Elected to Ohio Court of Appeals, Tenth District in 2020

Civic Involvement: Red Cross Blood Ambassador; Capital University Law School Board of Counselors; Franklin University Advisory Board on Global Healthcare Education; NAACP; NCNW; NABCJ; Divine Kingdom Builders; Women2Women

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Ensuring equal justice to everyone; promoting the criminal sentencing database; restore public confidence in the judiciary; cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training.

Please summarize your judicial philosophy and your approach to the bench: I review the case procedural history, research the case law and analyze the facts of the case along with the law. The judge is not a party of the case, but is required to interpret the law and the constitutionality of the law.

What can be done to reduce the impact of partisan politics on the court and ensure that justices are impartial? Set a limit on campaign finance that doesn’t tempt judges to rule on behalf of big business or other large donors, special interest groups, or political parties. Remove party affiliation and party endorsement from judicial races.

Other comments (30 words or less): In 2014, I collaborated with Child Support Enforcement Agency to create the Compass Program to assist non-compliant child support obligors. We linked them to providers to get their GED or diploma (Answer exceeded word limit)

• Marilyn Zayas

Party: Democrat

Age: 57



Residence: Hamilton County

Professional background: Worked in the trenches advocating for clients for 20 years in state and federal courts, representing families, business owners and the impoverished. Previously, an IT manager at Procter & Gamble.

Occupation: I am an appellate judge and have decided over 1,200 cases and have served by appointment on four additional Courts of Appeal and on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Political Experience: When elected in 2016, I had no political experience. I am running for the Ohio Supreme Court because politics have no place at the highest court of our state.

Civic Involvement: I created the “Educating Tomorrow’s Leaders” program which teaches students about courts and inspires them to dream big. I was recognized by ABC’s Good Morning America for my community contributions.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? I will support and advance the justice reform initiatives introduced by our current chief justice to enlarge accountability, transparency and access. This includes sentencing parity, eliminating bias in our justice system, and enlarging the use of specialized dockets, such as mental health courts, to reduce crimes on our community.

Please summarize your judicial philosophy and your approach to the bench: My judicial philosophy is to faithfully apply the law and our constitution equally to all, independent of outside influence or partisan pressure. My judicial record shows that I thoroughly review the facts of each case, analyze and apply the law as written, and understand that each decision affects all Ohioans.

What can be done to reduce the impact of partisan politics on the court and ensure that justices are impartial?

Each case in the Ohio Supreme Court is decided by seven justices. We should work together and hold each other accountable.

Other comments (30 words or less): Earned highest rating, “Excellent,” by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and the Norman S. Minor Bar Association. These independent, nonpartisan ratings are based on integrity, experience, impartiality, and judicial temperament.

STATE SENATE – 17th District

(Open seat)

• Garry Boone

Party: Democrat

Age: 75

Residence: Hillsboro

Professional background: 25-plus years teaching English

Occupation: Retired

Political Experience: None

Civic Involvement: Very little

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Investigate Big Money corporations who are gobbling up arable farm land for solar power farms; work closely with law enforcement, helping them to better serve the public; bring common sense and good judgment back to the subject of women’s rights and be a constant watchdog for corruption in the statehouse on any level.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I am honest, my opponent is not; I have a soul, my opponent sold his years ago; I am intelligent and will read every page of every bill that lands on my desk, my opponent votes as his party dictates.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in your life? Received several awards for Master Teaching over the years; have been invited to speak at local, state and national teacher conferences and I have never missed a day of employment in my life, anywhere, any time.

• Shane Wilkin

Party: Republican

(Did not return questionnaire)

Uncontested races

The following offices will appear on the general election ballot, but, as the candidates are not facing an opponent, they were not sent a questionnaire for this publication.

Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals

• Kristy Wilkin (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

State representative – 93rd District

• Jason Stephens (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Lawrence County Commission

• Mike Finley

Party: Republican

Lawrence County Auditor

• Paul David Knipp

Party: Republican

Ballot issues

State issues

• 1 – To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment to amend Section 9 of Article 1 of the Constitution of the State of Ohio.

The proposed amendment would: Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor of the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe.

Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

• 2 – To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment to amend Section 1 of Article V, Section 3 of Article X, and Section 3 of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the State of Ohio.

The proposed amendment would: Require that only a citizen of the United

States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state.

Prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

Local issues

• City of Ironton – Recreation levy renewal 1/2 mill

• Village of Proctorville – Fire protection levy – additional 1.5 mill for a continuing period of time

• Village of Proctorville – Police levy – renewal 3.3 mill for 5 years

• Special election by petition – local option – Proctorville Shell 1. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages be permitted?

2. Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday?