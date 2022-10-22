Calendar Oct. 21, 2022

Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Saturday

Ironton Recreation League Registration

The Ironton Recreation League will hold registration for its Kindergarten- 2nd Grade Instructional League and its 3rd–6th grade basketball teams from 9–11 a.m. in the City Building lobby.

Haunted Tunnel

Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.

Oct. 24

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, to discuss the employment of a public school official and contracts affecting the school district with respect to facilities and assets.

South Point BOE Meeting

The South Point Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. in special session at the board office to discuss the ARP and IDEA spending plan, allow public comments and suggestions regarding that plan, approve fiscal consulting agreements, approve the purchase of holiday turkeys and hams for the district employees and approve the band trip.

Oct. 27

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will be meet at 5 p.m. at Dawson-Bryant High School.

Oct. 29

Oct. 31

ESC Meeting

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, 304 North Second Street, Ironton

Oct. 29

Nightmare on Park Avenue

A Halloween party and costume contest in the Elks ballroom at 416 Park Ave., Ironton will feature music from Devils Creek Special, String Therapy, Building Rockets and Jayce Turley & Cardinal Point. $10 at the door, 18+, begins at 7 p.m.

Nov. 4

St. Joe Fall and Christmas Sale

St. Joseph will have a fall and Christmas sale in the church basement, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Nov. 5

Dawson-Bryant Fall Festival

Dawson-Bryant Elementary’s Fall Festival will be from noon to 3 p.m. Live auction at 3 p.m.

Symmes Valley Fall Festival

Symmes Valley Elementary’s Fall Festival will be 3–5:30 p.m. with an auction at 6 p.m.

Coal Grove Village Council Workshop Session

The Coal Grove Village Council will have a workshop session at 8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Nov. 10

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.