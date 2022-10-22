Editorial: Making a real difference

On Thursday, a ceremony took place at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton that showed that a second chance is possible and that a new way of tackling the addiction crisis can succeed.

Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard hosted a graduation ceremony for two who have completed the Nexus Recovery Docket program for the county’s drug court.

Speakers at the event, including past graduates and those who graduated this year, spoke of how the program had saved their lives. Ballard told those assembled that it all starts with the individual and their commitment to recovery.

When campaigning for his judicial position, Ballard ran on the promise to establish the drug court and, since its founding, it has shown that steering those in addiction into treatment, rather than just handing out jail sentences, can work.

We wish those who have completed the program the best as they reintegrate into society. Several who spoke Thursday said they want to devote themselves to helping others in the same situation.

And it is by building that recovery community that a real change can be made.

— Coverage of the ceremony will appear our next edition.