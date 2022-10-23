Burlington, Chesapeake come together for pumpkin smash (WITH GALLERY)

Giant gourd donated by Hatcher’s Greenhouse

BURLINGTON — A fall-themed spectacle brought two of the county’s elementary schools together on Thursday.

Burlington Elementary School hosted students from the neighboring district of Chesapeake for a giant pumpkin drop.

Email newsletter signup

The event kicked off with a dance competition between students from both elementary schools, with music provided by a DJ, followed by a pie joust between their principals.

After being spun around and dizzily walking up to each other, the two faced off, and it was Chesapeake’s Trisha Harris who emerged victorious over Burlington’s David Ashworth.

Then, it was time for the big event.

The road in front of the school was closed and, across the street, behind Hatcher’s Greenhouse’s fence, a giant pumpkin, weighing 1,795 pounds, was hosted 100 feet into the air by a crane from C&A Tree Service.

After the students counted down from 10, the giant gourd was released, crashing to the landing receptacle and exploding.

It had been filled with ping-pong balls, which went flying. The balls were part of a raffle, which had been sold for $5 each, giving students a chance to win prices.

All proceeds for the event went to Burlington Elementary. The pumpkin was donated by Hatcher’s for the event.

It was the first of a week of Halloween celebration for Burlington, with the annual parade set for 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28.

In past year’s that event has taken place on the school lot, but is expanding this year. The street will be closed so students can walk on County Road 1 for the community, accompanied by South Point High School’s band.