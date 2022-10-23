Fighting Tigers win 4th straight OVC title

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — Ironton has a quick strike offense, but this was ridiculous.

Ironton lead 14-0 early in the second quarter, but then came the final one minute and a half.

The Fighting Tigers scored two touchdowns in that time span and went on to best the Portsmouth Trojans 42-7 on Friday to clinch their fourth straight Ohio Valley Conference title.

The win also gives Ironton an unbeaten regular season at 10-0 and locks up first place in the Division 5 Region 19 computer playoff ratings.

Quarterback Tayden Carpenter continued his story book season as he completed 12 for 17 passes for 195 yards and an unofficial school record 6 touchdown passes.

A big part of Carpenter’s night was wide receiver Ty Perkins as the senior caught 5 passes for 100 yards and a pair of 23-yard touchdown receptions.

Ironton started quick as Aiden Young returned the kickoff 38 yards to the Trojans 37. Carpenter hit Perkins for 32 yards to the 5-yard line as he made a one-handed grab.

Carpenter hit Landen Wilson with a 5-yard scoring pass and Evan Williams’ kick put the lead at 7-0 with 10:23 on the clock.

Portsmouth drove from its own 20 to the Ironton 31 in 12 plays and play 13 was a fourth-and-14 play and Young came up with an interception at the 5-yard line and Ironton had the ball at the 8.

The Fighting Tigers (showed they could drive the ball as they went the 92 yards in 8 plays with Carpenter hitting Perkins on a 23-yard scoring play on the first play of the second quarter.

Williams’ kick made it 14-0 at the 11:52 mark.

The Trojans (6-4, 5-2) began a long drive from their own 18 to the Ironton 19 that took 11 plays. But on fourth down, quarterback Tyler Duncan was sacked and fumbled the ball. After the ball was kicked around, Duncan recovered but it was a 41 yard loss and Ironton had the ball at the Portsmouth 34 with under 2 minutes to play.

With the ball at the 23, Carpenter found Perkins for a touchdown and it was 21-0 with 1:30 left in the half.

Portsmouth tried to hurry down the field and get a score before time ran out only to have C.J. Martin picked off a pass at the Portsmouth 33. Carpenter threw 6 straight passes with the final toss going 11 yards to Braden Schreck with 14 seconds left on the clock.

Williams’ conversion pushed the lead to 28-0 at the break.

Ironton extended the lead to 35-0 in the third quarter on a 4-yard pass from Carpenter to Wilson with 4:24 on the clock. The drive took just 3 plays after a Wilson punt return gave Ironton the ball at the Trojans 29. Jaquez Keyes ran 20 and 5 yards to set up the score.

Portsmouth avoided the shutout on a 10-yard run by Brenden Truett with 8:08 to play. Zach Roth kicked the conversion to make it 35-7.

But the running clock started running again on the next series as Carpenter threw a long touchdown pass to Young on fourth down and Wesley Neal’s conversion kick made it 42-7 with 6:32 to play.

The Fighting Tigers racked up 306 total yards with 111 coming on the ground with a balanced attack. Keyes had 40 yards rushing and Carpenter 35.

Portsmouth had 200 total yards led by quarterback Tyler Duncan who was 20-of-33 for 156 yards but he had 2 interceptions.

The Trojans ran for only a net 29 yards due to the loss of 47 yards on the fourth down fumble play.

Ironton will play at home next Friday in the first round of the playoffs against Minford. Portsmouth will visit Union Local in the playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the official pairings on Sunday.

Ironton 7 21 7 7 = 42

Portsmouth 0 0 0 7 = 7

First Quarter

Irn — Landen Wilson 5 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick) 10:23

Second Quarter

Irn — Ty Perkins 23 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick) 11:52

Irn — Ty Perkins 23 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick) 1:30

Irn — Braden Schreck 11 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick) 0:14

Third Quarter

Irn — Landen Wilson 4 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick) 4:24

Fourth Quarter

Prt — Brenden Truett 10 run (Zach Roth kick) 8:08

Irn — Aiden Young 50 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Wesley Neal kick) 6:32

IrnPrt

First downs 11 16

Rushes-yards 18-111 27-29

Passing yards 195 156

Total yards 306 185

Cmp-Att-Int 12-17-0 20-33-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 6-60 7-55

Punts-average 2-33.5 2-29.5

Time of possession 12:41 35:19

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Ironton: Jaquez Keyes 9-40, Tayden Carpenter 2-35, Landen Wilson 1-11, Amari Felder 1-3, Shaun Terry 1-3, Jesse Copas 2-1, Bailey Thacker 2-18; Portsmouth: Beau Hammond 13-24, Brenden Truett 10-31, Reade Pendleton 2-5, Nolan Heiland 1-11, Tyler Duncan 2-minus 45.

PASSING–Ironton: Tayden Carpenter 12-17-0 195 6TD; Portsmouth: Tyler Duncan 20-33-2 156.

RECEIVING–Ironton: Ty Perkins 5-100 2TD, Aiden Young 3-72 TD, Braden Schreck 1-11 TD, Amari Felder 1-3, Landen Wilson 2-9 2TD; Portsmouth: Reade Pendleton 4-24, Chase Heiland 5-55, Nolan Heiland 6-36, Beau Hammond 4-35, Jayden Duncan 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.