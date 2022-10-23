Flyers club Clay in regular season finale

Published 12:46 am Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Jim Walker


St. Joseph Flyers Blake Medinger (6) drives the ball past a Shenandoah defender during Tuesday’s sectional tournament. The Flyers won 12-0. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

It was “Senior Night” but it might as well have been “Everybody Does Something Night.”

The St. Joseph Flyers celebrated senior night last Thursday with a 14-2 win over the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game.

Senior Zach Johnson had a haul as he scored 4 goals, but there was plenty of help.

Wesley Neal had a hat-trick as he score 3 goals while Landon Rowe and Brady “Quinn” Medinger scored 2 goals each. Aiden Deborde, Carson Willis and Eli Ford all had one goal.

Johnson and Rowe had 4 assists each with senior Matthew Heighton and Neal getting 2 each while Addie Philabaun, Carson Lyons and Medinger had one each.

Evan Balestra had 5 saves and Medinger got 3 saves as they shared the goalkeeper duties.

The Flyers racked up 44 shots with 35 on goal. They had 5 fouls, 2 off-side penalties and 14 corner kicks with Rowe taking 10 of this kicks, Johnson 3 and Ford one.

Jack Holbrook and Malachi Loper scored Clay’s goals.

The Panthers had 12 shots with 10 on goal, one foul, no corner kicks and no off-side penalties.

Goalkeeper Carson Fuller had 21 saves.

St. Joseph is 11-4-1 and finishes 6-2 in the SOC.

Ports. Clay 1 1 = 2

St. Joseph 5 9 = 14

