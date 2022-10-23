Flyers club Clay in regular season finale

By Jim Walker

It was “Senior Night” but it might as well have been “Everybody Does Something Night.”

The St. Joseph Flyers celebrated senior night last Thursday with a 14-2 win over the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game.

Senior Zach Johnson had a haul as he scored 4 goals, but there was plenty of help.

Wesley Neal had a hat-trick as he score 3 goals while Landon Rowe and Brady “Quinn” Medinger scored 2 goals each. Aiden Deborde, Carson Willis and Eli Ford all had one goal.

Johnson and Rowe had 4 assists each with senior Matthew Heighton and Neal getting 2 each while Addie Philabaun, Carson Lyons and Medinger had one each.

Evan Balestra had 5 saves and Medinger got 3 saves as they shared the goalkeeper duties.

The Flyers racked up 44 shots with 35 on goal. They had 5 fouls, 2 off-side penalties and 14 corner kicks with Rowe taking 10 of this kicks, Johnson 3 and Ford one.

Jack Holbrook and Malachi Loper scored Clay’s goals.

The Panthers had 12 shots with 10 on goal, one foul, no corner kicks and no off-side penalties.

Goalkeeper Carson Fuller had 21 saves.

St. Joseph is 11-4-1 and finishes 6-2 in the SOC.

Ports. Clay 1 1 = 2

St. Joseph 5 9 = 14