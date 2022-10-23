Laborn’s 150 yards, 2 TDs power Marshall past JMU 26-12
Published 1:03 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12 on Saturday.
Laborn has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game and now has 1,002 for the season.
Laborn’s 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter drew Marshall within 12-9 and his 18-yard run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. In between, Cam Fancher passed to Corey Gammage for a 57-yard touchdown and Rece Verhoff added a 38-yard field goal.
Fancher completed 15 of 31 passes for 159 yards, the one touchdown and two interceptions for Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt).
On homecoming day, James Madison’s Billy Atkins was 13 of 35 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Percy Agyei-Obese had 96 rushing yards for the Dukes (5-2, 3-2).
|arshall
|2
|7
|10
|7
|—
|26
|James Madison
|12
|0
|0
|0
|—
|12
First Quarter
JMU_FG Wise 35, 7:07.
JMU_Z.Horton 17 pass from Atkins (Wise kick), 3:24.
JMU_FG Wise 25, 1:07.
Second Quarter
MRSH_Laborn 61 run (Verhoff kick), 9:54.
Third Quarter
MRSH_Gammage 57 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 13:17.
MRSH_FG Verhoff 38, 8:10.
Fourth Quarter
MRSH_Laborn 18 run (Verhoff kick), 4:07.
A_26,159.
___
|MRSH
|JMU
|First downs
|12
|10
|Total Net Yards
|326
|247
|Rushes-yards
|44-167
|37-83
|Passing
|159
|164
|Punt Returns
|4-56
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-25
|2-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-31-2
|13-35-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-11
|7-41
|Punts
|12-39.833
|12-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|4-33
|Time of Possession
|34:55
|28:21
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Marshall, Laborn 30-151, Fancher 9-22, C.Montgomery 2-7, E.Payne 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Verhoff 1-(minus 13). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 20-96, Palmer 4-10, Atkins 13-(minus 23).
PASSING_Marshall, Fancher 15-31-2-159. James Madison, Atkins 13-35-4-164.
RECEIVING_Marshall, Gammage 5-107, Ahmed 2-17, E.Payne 2-11, Keaton 2-5, C.Montgomery 1-18, De.Miller 1-6, Laborn 1-(minus 2), J.Harrison 1-(minus 3). James Madison, Thornton 4-47, Greene 3-66, Horton 3-31, Black 3-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.