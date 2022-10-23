Laborn’s 150 yards, 2 TDs power Marshall past JMU 26-12

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12 on Saturday.

Laborn has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game and now has 1,002 for the season.

Laborn’s 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter drew Marshall within 12-9 and his 18-yard run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. In between, Cam Fancher passed to Corey Gammage for a 57-yard touchdown and Rece Verhoff added a 38-yard field goal.

Email newsletter signup

Fancher completed 15 of 31 passes for 159 yards, the one touchdown and two interceptions for Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt).

On homecoming day, James Madison’s Billy Atkins was 13 of 35 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Percy Agyei-Obese had 96 rushing yards for the Dukes (5-2, 3-2).

arshall 2 7 10 7 — 26 James Madison 12 0 0 0 — 12

First Quarter

JMU_FG Wise 35, 7:07.

JMU_Z.Horton 17 pass from Atkins (Wise kick), 3:24.

JMU_FG Wise 25, 1:07.

Second Quarter

MRSH_Laborn 61 run (Verhoff kick), 9:54.

Third Quarter

MRSH_Gammage 57 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 13:17.

MRSH_FG Verhoff 38, 8:10.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH_Laborn 18 run (Verhoff kick), 4:07.

A_26,159.

___

MRSH JMU First downs 12 10 Total Net Yards 326 247 Rushes-yards 44-167 37-83 Passing 159 164 Punt Returns 4-56 1-1 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 4-25 2-14 Comp-Att-Int 15-31-2 13-35-4 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 7-41 Punts 12-39.833 12-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-60 4-33 Time of Possession 34:55 28:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Marshall, Laborn 30-151, Fancher 9-22, C.Montgomery 2-7, E.Payne 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Verhoff 1-(minus 13). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 20-96, Palmer 4-10, Atkins 13-(minus 23).

PASSING_Marshall, Fancher 15-31-2-159. James Madison, Atkins 13-35-4-164.

RECEIVING_Marshall, Gammage 5-107, Ahmed 2-17, E.Payne 2-11, Keaton 2-5, C.Montgomery 1-18, De.Miller 1-6, Laborn 1-(minus 2), J.Harrison 1-(minus 3). James Madison, Thornton 4-47, Greene 3-66, Horton 3-31, Black 3-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.