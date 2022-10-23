Lady Hornets top West Union in D3 sectional opener

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Points for everyone.

Coal Grove had 6 different players score in double digits as the Lady Hornets beat the West Union Lady Dragons in the Division 3 sectional tournament semifinals, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-21.

Kelsey Fraley led the scoring with 22 points and also racked up 52 assists. Olivia Kingrey was next with 19 points and had 7 kills and 8 digs.

Gracie Damron had 15 points and came up big at the next again with 11 blocks and 12 kills. Alivia Noel had 13 points and 13 digs, Kylie Montgomery got 15 points, 14 kills and 16 digs, Kenadee Keaton racked up 16 points and 15 digs while Bryna Guy had 8 kills and 4 locks.

However, Coal Grove lost to top-seeded Wheelersburg Thursday in the sectional finals.

Also in sectional tournament games, Rock Hill beat Belpre in straight sets, 25-13, 26-24 and 25-18 but lost to Nelsonville-York in the finals while Ironton downed Eastern Brown but lost to Adena.