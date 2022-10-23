Men’s track returns at Marshall

By DAVID O’LEARY

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Wednesday the return of the men’s track and field program as a Division I championship sport, effective for 2022-23. The MU Board of Governors officially approved the sport addition Wednesday morning.

“I’m so genuinely excited to announce our sport sponsorship once again of Indoor and Outdoor Men’s Track and Field,” Spears said. “The Sun Belt provides our Track and Field program with a platform to launch from and adding Men’s Track and Field back will serve as a great complement to our Women’s program.

“The experience our Cross Country programs will now have is surely going to be augmented by being able to compete all year in distance events within the Indoor and Outdoor track seasons.

“Most importantly, we will be the only Division I program in the State of West Virginia with both Men’s and Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field programs. If you want to compete in these sports, Marshall is ready to welcome you. Come get a great education, compete at the highest level and help us get in the hunt for a Sun Belt championship. We are ready for you to join us at Marshall.”