Redwomen win 2nd straight soccer sectional crown

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It was so much fun winning the sectional soccer title last season, the Rock Hill Redwomen decided to go it again.

The Redwomen blanked the Piketon Lady Redstreaks 9-0 on Wednesday to claim the Division 2 sectional title and a berth in the district.

Rock Hill (12-3-1) will play play North Adams in the district semifinals Monday at Northwest High School. The time has not been announced.

Seniors Hazley Matthews and Bri Reynolds did most of the damage for the Redwomen as they combined for 7 goals with Matthews getting a haul with 4 goals and Reynolds a hat-trick with 3 goals.

Matthews scored the first 3 goals with the first 2 goals giving Rock Hill a 2-0 halftime lead.

Emma Scott scored the fourth goal with an assist from Emma Harper.

Reynolds then took over and scored the next 3 goals — 2 unassisted sandwiched around an assist by Taylor Clark.

Matthews then got her fourth goal and Aubrey Sutton capped the scoring as she scored with an assist from Annabelle Darby.

Rock Hill goalkeeper Abigail Payne had 2 saves while Piketon keeper Natalie Cooper turned back 26 shots. The Redwomen had 35 shots on goal and 5 corner kicks while Piketon (8-8-1) had just 2 shots on goal and no corner kick.

The game marked the final home field appearance for Rock Hill seniors Reynolds, Matthews, Sutton and Clark.

Piketon 0 0 = 0

Rock Hill 2 7 = 9

First Half

RH — Hazely Matthews (unassisted) 20:00

RH — Hazley Matthews (assist Taylor Clark) 31:00

Second Half

RH — Hazley Matthews (assist Emma Scott) 41:00

RH — Emma Scott (assist Emma Harper) 50:00

RH — Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 51:00

RH — Bri Reynolds (assist Taylor Clark) 61:00

RH — Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 64:00

RH — Hazley Matthews (assist Annabelle Darby) 76:00

RH — Aubrey Sutton (assist Emma Scott) 78:00