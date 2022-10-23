St. Joseph zips Zeps to open tourney

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

You could see it coming.

Email newsletter signup

One of the top soccer programs in Southeast Ohio was facing a first-year program in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Tuesday and it went just as one might think.

The St. Joseph Flyers had 8 different players score as they blanked the Shenandoah Zeps 12-0.

Zachary Johnson had his second straight haul as he scored 4 goals while Landon Rowe again had multiple goals with 2.

Scoring one goal each were Bryson “Smokey” Burcham, Aiden Deborde, Brady “Quinn” Medinger, Blake Medinger, Eric Dutey and Carson Lyons.

Johnson also had 3 assists, Rowe had 2 assists with Wesley Neal, Eli Ford, Blake Medinger and Lyons dishing out one each. Goalkeeper Evan Balestra had one save as Shenandoah had just one shot and it was on goal.

Zeps’ goalkeeper Trevor Efaw had 25 saves.

St. Joseph (12-4-1) amassed 52 shots with 37 on goal. They had 6 fouls, 12 corner kicks and 3 off-side penalties.

Shenandoah — a first-year program — had just one shot and it was on goal. The Zeps had no fouls, no corner kicks and no off-side penalties.

Shenandoah 0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 6 6 = 12