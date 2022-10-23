Symmes Valley Junior Vikings Finish Season Unbeaten

The Symmes Valley Vikings Middle School football team finished the 2022 season 8-0 and won the Southern Ohio Conference 1 championship. The Vikings beat Sciotovile East 46-0, Northwest 14-12, South Gallia 34-0, Portsmouth NOtre Dame 24-6, Glouster Trimble 40-14, Beaver Eastern 38-14, Minford 56-6 and Green 42-6 Team members are: back row (left to right), Trey Campbell, Asher Maynard, Coach Brad Carpenter, Gradee Holland, Case Webb, Caleb Mount, Zayne Wilson, Levi Vissing, Tanner Thompson, Cameron Webb, Mason Campbell, Tucker Huff, Levi Lybrand, coach Seth Jones, Jaxon Gates, Zander Pancake, Jackson Vissing, Mike Bruce, coach Nathan Colegrove; front row (left to right), Austin Simpson, Hunter Skaggs, Wyatt Treadway, Chance Singer, JR Day, Peyton Miller, Garian Bertram, Bronx Carpenter, Jackson Fields, Jordan Nance and Bryson Easthom. (Photo Courtesy Kayla Niece/Kaptured By Kay)