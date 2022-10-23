Trick or Treat Schedule
Published 5:26 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:
Oct. 24
• The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m.
• The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
• Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29.
Oct. 31
• Ironton will hold citywide Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
• Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
• South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
• Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
• The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.