Trick or Treat Schedule

Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:

Oct. 24

• The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m.

• The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

• Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29.

Oct. 31

• Ironton will hold citywide Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.

