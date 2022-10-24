Charles Workman

Charles Wallace Workman, 77, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at home.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.