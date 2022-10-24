Collegians Chorale to perform in Ironton on Saturday

Will be at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene

Collegians Chorale, the concert choir at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, will perform a concert of worship at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

They will also perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Summit Church of the Nazarene, Ashland, Kentucky.

This event is free and open to the public.

Collegians Chorale, directed by Dr. Robert Tocheff, is one of the three choral ensembles at MVNU.

This select 40-voice mixed choir presents music for praise, worship and testimony through gospel arrangements, sacred classics, spirituals, hymns and contemporary Christian songs.

Students representing several states, a variety of academic majors and a number of different denominational backgrounds participate in the choir.

On campus, located in central Ohio, the ensemble performs in a variety of events including chapel, the annual Advent service or Christmas Festival, the annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah and at Baccalaureate, as well as presenting a spring concert as part of the MVNU Music Department’s recital schedule.

Collegians Chorale also plans a missions tour every three to four years.

In May 2017, the chorale returned to Croatia and Italy to present concerts and to assist in the outreach ministries of Nazarene churches.

Past trips have taken them to Portugal, Spain, France, Bulgaria, Russia, Hungary, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Germany and Croatia.

In addition to these performances, Collegians Chorale tours the MVNU educational region of Ohio, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

A freewill offering will be taken at this event.

For more information, contact the Ironton church at (740) 532- 3413 or the Summitt Church at 606-928-6065.