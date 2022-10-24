Kristy Bowman: Medicare open enrollment underway; AAA7 can help

Open enrollment for Medicare began last week.

Open Enrollment is the one time of the year when everyone with Medicare can make changes to their health and drug plans for the following year.

If your co-pays are expensive, this is the time of year to compare plans to find out if there is a plan that will be a better and less expensive option for you starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Dec. 7 – Open enrollment ends

In most cases, Dec. 7 is the last day you can change your Medicare coverage for the following year. The plan has to have your enrollment form by Dec. 7.

Jan. 1 – Coverage Begins

If you switched to a new plan, your coverage will begin on Jan. 1. If you stay with the same plan, any changes to coverage, benefits or costs for the new year will begin on Jan. 1.

Making changes to your coverage after Jan. 1

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, if you’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan, you can drop your plan and switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan with or without prescription drug coverage, or go back to Original Medicare.

If you go back to Original Medicare, you will also have the option to join a Medicare prescription drug plan. Your coverage will begin the first day of the month after your enrollment. In some cases, you may be able to make other changes if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

Area Agency on Aging District 7 helps individuals with Medicare through a number of ways.

The AAA7 has staff that can help you determine if you are eligible for Medicare Premium Assistance such as the Medicare Savings Program, which if eligible pays your Medicare Part B premium and/or the Low Income Subsidy program that helps those with Medicare Part D premiums and co-pays.

AAA7 staff can also assist you during the open enrollment period by running comparisons for your Medicare prescription drug plans or Medicare Advantage plans.

The AAA7 can also answer general Medicare questions you may have. Counties covered by the AAA7 include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. For questions or assistance, call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 250 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Kristy Bowman is benefits navigator for Area Agency on Aging District 7.