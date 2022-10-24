Linda Freeman

July 4, 1938–Oct. 20, 2022

Ironton native Linda Lou (Kershey) Freeman passed away peacefully at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Kentucky, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Linda was born in Ironton on July 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Louis Lawrence Kershey and Eunice Mae (Hunt) Elam.

She graduated from Ironton High School in 1956 and remained close friends with many class members and active in helping plan class events throughout her lifetime.

On Oct. 2, 1960, she married the love of her life Lawrence Wilson “Larry” Freeman, who preceded her in death in 2020. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Ironton, where they continued to worship and participate in various classes and groups for over 50 years.

In addition to being a full-time mother and homemaker, Linda held several full- and part-time jobs.

Her first job was at Ashland Oil, followed by jobs at the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society and the First Church of the Nazarene.

Her final job, for which she is most remembered, was as office manager at the Ohio University Southern Campus in Ironton from 1980 until retirement in 2000. She earned an associate degree in Business while employed there.

Linda enjoyed shopping and traveling, as well as spending time with her husband, sons, and grandsons.

She was well-liked and respected throughout the community, and her skills as an organizer, planner and hostess were greatly appreciated.

She is survived by sons Scott Freeman (and wife, Kathy) of Montgomery, and Kent Freeman (and wife, Adriana), of New York, New York; grandson, Robert Freeman, of Columbus; grandsons, David and William Freeman of Montgomery; sister-in-law, Alice Bruneau, of Ironton; brother-in-law Dale Freeman (and wife, Karen), of Winter Haven, Florida; and special cousins, Tom Fitzpatrick (and wife, Laurie) of Christiana, Tennessee, and Mark Fitzpatrick (and partner, Cindy), of Marion.

Visitors may call on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

The funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 304 S. Fifth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638 or the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org.