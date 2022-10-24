Margaret Kelley

Margaret Ann Pratt Kelley, 91, of South Point, died October 21, 2022, surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph R. Kelley.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Highland Memorial Garden, South Point, with Pastor Wayne Young.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in to Gideon’s International, PO Box 123, Ironton, Ohio.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the Kelley family. To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.