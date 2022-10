Mollie McQuaid

Mollie Jane McQuaid, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday October 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.