OUS Art Gallery to feature Jones exhibition

Ohio University Southern Art Gallery will feature an exhibition of Zachary D. Jones mixed media art, beginning today.

The Southeastern Ohio native pours his real-life experience into his work, which represents both the natural and holistic need to escape, as well as the many layers of the human experience.

“Learning from nature and exploring personal feelings within nature are sources of inspiration,” Jones said. “I clear my mind, open the space for creation and engagement with nature. This allows me to find and gather materials for my pieces.”

Jones works outdoors in the foothills of Appalachia, creating art in nature. He is guided by the local climate and natural biome of his residence in Athens, sourcing charcoal from his fire pit and mixing naturally-derived -pigment paint with creek water.

“I use all-natural matter to create charcoal for my paintings. That allows me to keep nature moving through the creation process and, ultimately, the finished work,” Jones said. “The beautiful thing about being outside is the freedom does not allow the work to become contrived. The humidity in the summer, the crispness in the fall, the rejuvenation of spring all finds its way into the art.”

This exhibition will feature a collection of mixed media art on display in Dingus Technology Center located on OUS campus.

Some of Jones’ previous works have been shown at the Zanesville Museum of Art, Marcia Evans Gallery, Dairy Barn Cultural Art Center and the Multicultural Art Gallery Baker Center Show.

There will be a closing reception at 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

The exhibition runs through Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.