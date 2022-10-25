James Hamlin
Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022
James Hamlin
James F. Hamlin, 78, of South Point, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at SOMC.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hamlin.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Bishop E. S. Harper officiating.
Military graveside services will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.
Family and friends may visit noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.