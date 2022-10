Marilyn Burns

Marilyn Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, died Sunday, October 23, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Burns.

Private family services will be held at a later time.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.