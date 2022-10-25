Pitiful Paws Rescue finalist in contest

Seeks votes to win funds to continue to help animals

CHESAPEAKE — A local animal rescue group is asking the public to vote for them so they can win a contest and continue to help animals.

Pitiful Paws Rescue is one finalist among 25 animal welfare organizations in the Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”

The Chesapeake charitable organization was recognized for its work in rescuing animals in need and rehabilitating them, whether physically or mentally, and helping them find families to call their own.

As a finalist, Pitiful Paws Rescue will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, CHASE.

“We are so honored to have been chosen a finalist for this award from Land Rover,” said Desiree Flanery, executive director, Pitiful Paws Rescue. “There are so many animals in need and winning a Defender Service Award would help us aid even more of those animals. We ask for the public’s support by going to LandRoverUSA.com and voting for Pitiful Paws.”

Pitiful Paws Rescue is a non-profit organization that serves the Tri State area and often assists law enforcement and other agencies with large scale hoarding/neglect cases. It also assists with disaster relief, evacuation efforts and emergency rescues in extreme heat/cold weather, as well as frequently pulling from rural shelters with no resources and helping counties that do not have shelters.

PPR offers a wellness program with free vaccinations, flea/tick prevention and basic care. Housing is also offered for animals whose families are in domestic violence shelters, drug/alcohol rehabilitation facilities, or families that are experiencing homelessness.

Public voting began on Friday and runs until Nov. 6 on LandRoverUSA.com.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 12 at Destination Defender, a weekend celebration of the Defender lifestyle located in the New York Hudson Valley.

Inspired by endless acts of service across the U.S. and Canada from extraordinary citizens, Land Rover launched the ‘Defender Service Awards’ last year to celebrate U.S. and Canadian-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community.

To honor the legacy of Defender vehicles aiding organizations who serve their communities, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Land Rover Defender 130 SUV to the five winning organizations based on public vote, to help further their charitable efforts, plus $25,000 from the category sponsor.

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to the over 800 charitable organizations who submitted entries for this year’s Defender Service Awards,” said Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “The 25 finalists captured a special spirit of service which is part of the fabric of our brand. We look forward to sharing the finalists’ entries with the public and wish them luck.”

For more information about Pitiful Paws Rescue, visit www.campppr.com or follow @PitifulPaws on Facebook.