Trick or treat schedule 2022

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:

Oct. 24

• The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

• The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

• Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29.

Oct. 31

• Ironton will hold citywide Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

• The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.

More News

Pitiful Paws Rescue finalist in contest

Appalachian Community Grant Program details announced

Collegians Chorale to perform in Ironton on Saturday

Ironton PD gets new sergeant

Print Article