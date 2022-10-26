2022 Southeast Ohio Golf Coaches All-District Teams

Published 3:18 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Southeast Ohio District

Golf Coaches Association

2022 All-District Teams

Division I Girls

1st Team

1. Saylor Wharff, Marietta

2. Isabella Fisher, Chillicothe

3. Aubrey Arnold, Jackson

4. Skyler Radabough, Warren

5. Eliza Beck-Aden, Athens

6. Clara Pettit, Warren

2nd Team

7. Lia Poling, Logan

8. Olivia Howard, Unioto

9. Julie LeMaster, Chillicothe

10. Helen Liu, Athens

11. Jill Stemple, Warren

12. Chloe Barlow, Fairfield Union

Honorable Mention

– Brooke Brown, Fairfield Union

– Maddie Whiting, Athens

– Faith Wynne, Washington Court House

– Caliyn Hesson, Marietta

– Elise Schoelock, Unioto

– Taylor Mullins, Jackson

– Meryl Haller, Chillicothe

– Carlie Schrader, Logan

Coach of the Year: Andy Biddinger, Warren

Division II Girls

1st Team

1. Riley McKenzie, Cooksville

2. Elaina Seelfy, Circleville

3. Maddie Meadowns, Gallia Academy

4. Emily Cook, Westfall

5. Addison Jackson, Federal Hocking

6. Sidena Belville, Ironton

2nd Team

7. Paige Weiss, Westfall

8. Taylor Ralston, Manchester

9. Jordan Blaine, Gallia Academy

10. Sydne Atfer, Adena

11.Leah Ryan, Waterford

12. Ava Messer, South Webster

Honorable Mention

– Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern

– Eliza Wilson, Fairland

– Sidney Jones, Valley

– Addison Burioe, Gallia Academy

– Mary Lackey, Ironton

– Isabelle Perini, Circleville

– Kimmi Aubry, Wellston

– Stella Gilcher, Federal Hocking

– Autumn Wilkin, Lynchburg-Clay

– Grace Moore, Northwest

– Charlie So Howard, Portsmouth West

– Mary Helber, Zane Trace

– Kendahl Pollock, Huntington

– Maggie Armstrong, Piketon

– Kaleewa Adkins, Wheelsersburg

– Elyse Atha, Alexander

– Jaya Booth, Vinton County

– Kaylin Sterling, McClain

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Barker, Westfall

Division I Boys

1st Team

1. A.J. Graham, Marietta

2. Grayson Herb, Marietta

3. Nathan Shadik, Athens

4. Jay Choi, Athens

5. Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe

6. Owen Heslop, Marietta

2nd Team

7. Liam Ritter, Marietta

8. Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe

9. Milan Hall, Athens

10.Canyon Herb, Marietta

11.Noah Ernst, Jackson

12.Webb Hall, Marietta

Honorable Mention

– Coleman Leach, Logan

– Peyton Hill, Jackson

– Eli McCarty, Athens

– Vincent Holler, Chilicothe

– Ethan Gault, Marietta

Coach of the Year: Bryan Whittekind, Marietta

Division II Boys

1st Team

1. Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy

2. Brady Gill, Wheelersburg

3. Edward Kehl, Warren

4. Landon Roberts, Fairland

5. Stanley Viny, Alexander

6. Charlie Lewis, Unioto

2nd Team

7. Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy

8. Owen Armstrong, Piketon

9. Ty Fisher, Fairfield Union

10.Hunter Freeman, Ironton

11.Will Higginbotham, Logan Elm

12.Grant Cline, Logan Elm

Honorable Mention

– Silas Allen, Vinton County

– Aiden Shepherd, Northwest

– Aley Cassidy, Portsmouth West

– Ethan Jagers, River Valley

– Will Briggs, Wellston

– James Bean, Fairfield Union

– Jacob Hicks, Westfall

– Zander King, Waverly

– Garrett Brooks, Circleville

– Jacob Skeens, Chesapeake

– Austin Stevens, Alexander

– Jon Grondolsky Jr., Zane Trace

– Gavin Long, Gallia Academy

– Braxton Platt, Unioto

– Eli Hall, Wheelersburg

– Gabe Detlwiller, Piketon

– Chaydan Kerns, Ironton

– John Wharton, Warren

– Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland

– Graham Williams, Logan Elm

Coach of the Year: Mark Allen, Gallia Academy

Division III Boys

1st Team

1. Cameron Phillips, Valley

2. Owen Mault, South Webster

3. Gavin Brooker, Waterford

4. Ethan Taylor, North Adams

5. Joel Beals, Coal Grove

6. Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe

2nd Team

7. Kasey Savoy, Reedsville Eastern

8. Matthew Griffis, West Union

9. Bo White, Crooksville

10. Karson Reaves, Manchester

11.Chase Taylor, West Union

12.Breestin Schweickart, North Adams

Honorable Mention

– Parker Montgomery, Valley

– Dylan Haye, Racine Southern

– Tristen Large, Portsmouth Clay

– Mason Frazier, Coal Grove

– Wyatt McCune, Reedsville Eastern

– Adam Cooper, West Union

– Keltin Robinson, Peebles

– Drew Kennedy, Manchester

– Saxen Wilkin, Lynchburg

– Brett Colyer, Waterford

– Blaceton Moose, Trimple

– Riley Burnett, South Webster

– Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern

– Andrew Airhard, Federal Hocking

– Chris Hall, North Adams

– Vaughn Childress, Crooksville

Coach of the Year: Jamie Hall, North Adams