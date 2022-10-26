5 area teams preparing for OHSAA postseason kicking off on Friday

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The second season is ready to start, and five local teams are getting a second chance.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers and Fairland Dragons in Division 5, the Coal Grove Hornets and Rock Hill Redmen in Division 6 and the Green Bobcats in Division 7 will all kick-off on Friday in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

This season, all first and second round playoff games will be on Fridays. The playoffs will then split with Division 1, 2, 3 and 5 playing on Friday, Nov. 11, and Divisions 4, 6 and 7 will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. If fans do not own a computer, contact you local school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.

Ironton (10-0) will host the Minford Falcons (6-4), Fairland (7-3) entertains the West Muskingum Tornadoes, Coal Grove (6-4) is at home against Malvern (8-2) in the battle of the Hornets, Rock Hill (5-5) travels to play the Loudonville Redbirds (6-4) and Green (6-4) will host the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans (5-5) in a rematch of week 7. The Titans won 29-21 in that meeting at Notre Dame.

The Ironton-Minford winner will be at home next week against the winner of Portsmouth-Belmont Union Local.

The Fairland-West Musk winner will visit the Harvest Prep-Meigs winner.

The Coal Grove-Malvern winner will travel to play the Newcomerstown-West Jefferson winner.

The Rock Hill-Loudonville winner is headed for the winner of Nelsonville York-Grove City Christian.

The Green-Notre Dame winner will visit the winner of Newark Catholic-Bishop Rosecrans.

All games after the second round will be played at neutral sites.

A complete list of all first round games in all divisions is listed on page 3B.

Despite the Ohio High School Footall Coaches Association opposing the expansion of the playoffs to 16 teams, the OHSAA enacted the current system against their protests two years ago.

Currently, there are 448 schools participating in the playoffs.

All games will kickoff at 7 p.m.