Calendar of events

Thursday

Coal Grove Trick or Treat

The Village of Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains it will be rescheduled for Oct. 29 at the same time.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will be meet at 5 p.m. at Dawson-Bryant High School.

JVS Meeting

Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District will meet at 6 p.m. on the main campus. Social distancing measures will still be taken.

Saturday

Ironton Recreation League Registration

The Ironton Recreation League will hold registration for its Kindergarten- 2nd Grade Instructional League and its 3rd–6th grade basketball teams from 9–11 a.m. in the City Building lobby.

Haunted Tunnel

Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.

Nightmare on Park Avenue

A Halloween party and costume contest in the Elks ballroom at 416 Park Avenue, Ironton will feature music from Devils Creek Special, String Therapy, Building Rockets and Jayce Turley & Cardinal Point. $10 at the door, 18+, begins at 7 p.m.

Monday

Ironton Citywide Trick or Treat

Citywide trick or treating in Ironton will be from 6–8 p.m.

Chesapeake Trick or Treat

The Village of Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

South Point Trick or Treat

The Village of South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hanging Rock Trick or Treat

The Village of Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6–8 p.m.

Proctorville Trick or Treat

The Village of Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

Aid Trick or Treat

The Village of Aid will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the township garage.

ESC Meeting

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, 304 North Second Street, Ironton

Nov. 4

Church Women United

Lawrence County Church Women United will host World Day: A Call to Pray at noon. “It’s up to you in ’22” will be held at First Baptist Church, Fifth and Vine streets, Ironton. For more information, call 740-516-1141. Come all women who love the Lord (Agree to differ, resolve to love, unite to serve)

St. Joe Fall and Christmas Sale

St. Joseph will have a fall and Christmas sale in the church basement, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.