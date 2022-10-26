Chesapeake woman dies in crash

Burns went off roadway and collided with a tree

A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township.

OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, had been driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer north on Big Branch Road when she first drove off the right side of the roadway, then off the left side of the roadway, before striking a tree.

She sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s office.

Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Chesapeake Union Township Fire Department and Squad 31.