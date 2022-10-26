Davis earns trip to XC regionals

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RIO GRANDE — Anna Davis enjoys running. And after her success at the Division 2 district tournament success, she gets to run again.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ runner finished 18th in the district meet to earn a berth in the regional meet next Saturday at Pickerington North High School.

Davis had a 21:52.28 clocking to be part of the 24 top runners who qualified for the regional.

Also running for Ironton were Kenzleigh Davidson at 31:28.21, Alli Davis with a 31:57.81 clocking, Hannah Leith with a 35:03.03 time and Laney Morgan ran a 35:12.47.

Fairland Lady Dragons’ Molly Dunlap just missed qualifying as she ran a 22:24.29 to finish No. 26.

Other runners for Fairland were Brinkley Spears at 25:19.22 and Hannah Taylor with a 33:41.02 time.

In the boys’ meet, Fairfield Union (58 points) and Unioto (64 points) took the top 2 spots in the team standings. The other 4 teams qualifying for the regional meet Saturday at Pickerington North High School are Sheridan, Marietta, Westfall and Vinton County.

Fairland Dragons’ Brody Buchanan just missed going to the regional meet. The top 24 individuals advance and Buchanan ran a 18:07.42 to finished No. 26.

Other runners for the Dragons were No. 29 Owen Baker with an 18:19.27 time, Walker Pannell ran a 19:40.07, Jonathan Nida 20:38.50, Austin Kukac 21:34.27 and Elijah Kipp 24:53.51.

Ironton Fighting Tiger’ Bryce Markins was 49th with a 19:02.36 clocking.

Nate Sloan ran a 19:50.19 for Ironton while Tommy Sheridan had a 21:24.87 clocking, Anthony Bell 21:29.67, Andy Schoener 21:39.93, Ian Ginger 24:04.55 and Andrew Allen 24:46.62.