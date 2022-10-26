Dragons roll in finale

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons didn’t just clear their final hurdle of the regular season, the were able to ‘Leep” over it.

Senior Steeler Leep ran for 2 touchdown and threw for another as he led the Dragons to a 41-12 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers in the regular season finale.

With starting quarterback Peyton Jackson still nursing an injury, Leep ran just 3 times for 154 yards and 2 score and was 4-of-4 passing for 93 yards and a score as the Dragons improved to 7-3 and 4-3 in the OVC.

Brycen Hunt had 4 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 3 times for 24 yards and a score.

Fairland will host West Muskingum this Friday in the first round of the Division 5 postseason playoffs.

Chesapeake (2-8, 0-7) ran for 256 yards with Ryan Martin picking up 152 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Camron Shockley had 59 yards on 9 tries while Marcus Burnside had 48 yards on 14 attempts and a TD.

Leep got loose on a 64-yard TD run early and Gabe Polcyn kicked the first of his 4 extra points and it was 7-0.

Hunt scored on a 1-yard run, Zion Martin powered his way to an 18-yard touchdown run and then Leep hit Hunt on a 40-yard TD pass as Fairland took a 28-0 first quarter lead.

Leep raced past the Panthers’ defense for a 72-yard TD run in the second quarter for a 34-0 lead.

The Dragons final score came whens senior offensive tackle Steven Rhodes moved to tailback and ran 5 yards for a score. Parker Wyant kicked the PAT and it was 41-0 at the half.

Chesapeake got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Martin ran 59 yards for a score.

Burnside completed the scoring with a 15-yard burst for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Chesapeake 0 0 6 0 = 6

Fairland 28 13 0 0 = 41

First Quarter

Fa — Steeler Leep 64 run (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Brycen Hunt 1 run (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Zion Martin 18 run (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Fa — Brycen Hunt 40 pass from Steeler Leep (Gabe Polcyn kick)

Second Quarter

Fa — Steeler Leep 72 run (kick failed)

Fa — Steven Rhodes 5 run (Parker Wyant kick)

Third Quarter

Ch — Ryan Martin 59 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

Ch — Marcus Burnside 15 run ( run failed)

———

Ch Fa

First downs13 13

Rushes-yards 42-256 15-233

Passing yards 6 101

Total yards 262 334

Cmp-Att-Int 1-8-2 5-6-1

Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-50 8-65

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Chesapeake: Ryan Martin 15-152 TD, Camron Shockley 9-59, Marcus Burnside 14-48 TD, Jacob Harris 4-minus 3; Fairland: Steeler Leep 3-154 2TD, Brycen Hunt 3-24 TD, Zion Martin 3-10 TD, Steven Rhodes 1-5 TD, Keegan Smith 1-4, Tristan Dailey 2-22, Lucas Bompus 2-14.

PASSING–Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 1-8-2 6; Fairland: Steeler Leep 4-4-0 93 TD.

RECEIVING–Chesapeake: Dannie Maynard 1-6; Fairland: Brycen Hunt 4-93 TD, C.J. Graham 1-8.