Final Area High School Football Standings
Published 3:31 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
High School Football
2022 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 7 0 326 67 10 0 399 117
Gallipolis 5 2 262 184 8 2 367 227
Portsmouth 5 2 216 174 6 4 339 278
Fairand 4 3 179 178 7 3 281 214
Coal Grove 3 4 229 196 6 4 383 270
Rock Hill 3 4 174 219 5 5 229 279
South Point 1 6 111 235 3 7 224 312
Chesapeake 0 7 44 223 2 8 104 342
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Northwest 4 1 196 60 7 3 242 171
Beaver Eastern 4 1 141 110 4 6 199 234
Prts. Notre Dame 3 2 147 119 5 5 309 225
Sciotoville East 3 2 52 86 5 5 222 206
Green 1 4 87 114 6 4 291 211
Symmes Valley 0 5 20 156 1 8 72 287
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Portsmouth West 5 0 167 85 9 1 346 121
Wheelersburg 4 1 189 49 7 3 323 144
Waverly 3 2 200 129 5 5 341 340
Minford 2 3 106 152 6 4 275 234
Lucasville Valley 1 4 98 172 3 7 238 315
Oak Hill 0 5 24 197 1 9 85 294